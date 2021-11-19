Streaming Tech Company Broadpeak Cancels IBC2021 Appearance

Streaming video tech company Broadpeak said it has cancelled its in-person exhibitor presence at IBC2021, the international media and entertainment tech show, saying that was the safest decision for everyone.



The company said it made that tough decision after IBC decided to move forward with the in-person event despite a partial lockdown by the Dutch government that includes Amsterdam, where the trade show is being held Dec. 3-6.



IBC made the decision to go ahead Nov. 16 saying that was after “close examination of new COVID protocols from the Dutch government and consultation with key IBC stakeholders.” The board said the event can be ”delivered safely [according to the new protocols] and create the essential business momentum that the industry needs.”



IBC said that while the new Dutch government restrictions affected opening hours and capacities at seated events, ”trade shows were not materially affected.”



Notwithstanding that or IBC‘s promised protections, Broadpeak opted out.



”As eager as we are to meet with industry partners and customers in person, our decision to cancel participation at IBC2021 was guided by making the safest choice for everyone involved,” Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq said of the decision. “We are concerned about the daily increase of COVID-19 cases throughout Europe, and despite the measures taken by the IBC, we consider that a large international trade show in Amsterdam doesn't feel safe enough right now. We look forward to meeting everyone face to face soon when circumstances are better.”



In the interim, the company said, it would meet with customers in smaller settings and showcase its tech, which is focused on video delivery for OTT, IPTV and others over managed networks and the internet, on various digital platforms. ■