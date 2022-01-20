Streaming Services Lead GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

The 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards nominations are out, and here are a few takeaways from the selections within the television category.

Streaming services continue to garner award recognitions, with services such as Netflix, Hulu and Peacock drawing a total of 63 nominations for GLAAD Awards, which honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Netflix drew 17 nominations – second only to the combined HBO/HBO Max’s 19 nods. Hulu garnered seven nominations, and Peacock pulled in four nominations, according to the organization.

GLAAD added a new TV series category to recognize the increasing number of new shows portraying what the organization says are fair, accurate and multi-dimensional LGBTQ characters and storylines. Among the 10 series nominated in the category are Emmy-winning series Hacks and NAACP Image Awards-nominated series Harlem.

As anti-transgender violence continues to rise across the country, numerous television shows have prominently showcased transgendered people and issues within their main storylines. Of the 30 television shows nominated for best comedy, drama and new series, nearly 20 shows feature trans and/or nonbinary characters, including Pose, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Star Trek: Discovery and The Chi, according to the organization.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 2 and in New York on May 6.

The GLAAD Awards nominations in the television category are as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Special (Netflix)

Twenties (BET)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Pose (FX)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding New TV Series

4400 (The CW)

Chucky (Syfy/USA Network)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Harlem (Prime Video)

The Long Call (BritBox)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

With Love (Prime Video)

Y: The Last Man (FX)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding TV Movie

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark Channel)

The Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix)

Nash Bridges (USA Network)

Single All the Way (Netflix)

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Halston (Netflix)

It's a Sin (HBO Max)

Little Birds (Starz)

Love Life (HBO Max)

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love (Netflix)

Rurangi (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Vigil (Peacock)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

MTV's Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

We're Here (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary

Changing the Game (Hulu)

"Cured" Independent Lens (PBS)

Flee (NEON)

The Lady and The Dale (HBO)

The Legend of the Underground (HBO)

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

"Pier Kids" POV (PBS)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Pride (FX)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

"Berry Bounty Banquet" Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (WildBrain Studios/YouTube Kids)

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

"Family Day" Sesame Street (HBO Max)

"Gonzo-rella" Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

"Joie de Jonathan" Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Rugrats (Paramount+)

Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network/HBO Max)

We The People (Netflix)

"Whatever Floats Your Float" Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu/Peacock)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Centaurworld (Netflix)

"Claudia and the Sad Goodbye" The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, MD (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

"Manlee Men" Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Nickelodeon/Netflix)