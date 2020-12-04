Steve Kornacki Now Playing For ‘Sunday Night Football’

If NBC News’ Steve Kornacki can explain the electoral college on the biggest election night ever, he can probably explain the NFL playoff picture on TV’s highest rated show.

Kornacki will appear during halftime of the Broncos-Chief game on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. He will also join the Football Night in America pregame show.

“Steve captivated millions of viewers during election season and we’re excited that this Sunday he will turn his focus to playoff season,” said Sam Flood, executive producer, NBC Sports. “As we push to the playoffs, who better to spot the trends, make the call about division and conference races, and identify the toss-up games that can flip the standings than the man in the khakis.”

Kornacki and his khakis drew attention for his sleepless stints at his big computerized board, where he broke down incoming vote totals from counties in swing states from election day till the contest was called for President-Elect Joe Biden.

“I’ve been a fan of the game since I was kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06,” said Kornacki. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”

Kornacki will join the Football Night in America team of host Mike Tirico, Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl-winner Rodney Harrison, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and NFL Insider Mike Florio.