Stephen Curry Set to Host ESPYs

Stephen Curry will host the ESPYs July 20. Curry, a guard on the Golden State Warriors, was MVP of the 2022 NBA finals. The ESPYs take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and are on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

"Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we're thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with the ESPYs," Rob King, executive editor-at-large, ESPN Content, said. "Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he's a singular performer who'll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year's most compelling moments."

Curry is nominated for several awards, including best male athlete and best record-breaking performance.

"I've had the pleasure of attending the ESPYs but never imagined I'd have the privilege of hosting this special event," Curry said. "As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

Curry will be celebrated as the best NBA player while Shohei Ohtani gets best MLB player and Cooper Kupp is best in the NFL.

Dick Vitale, college basketball broadcaster on ESPN, will be the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Vitale is 82 and is battling cancer. The Jimmy V Award is named for the late Jim Valvano, Vitale's former broadcast partner at ESPN.

Vitali Klitschko gets the Arthur Ashe for Courage Award. The former heavyweight champion boxer is the mayor of Kyiv. ■