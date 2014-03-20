STELA Markup in House Communications Subcom Slated For March 24-25

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled March 25 for the markup of draft legislation to renew the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act (STELA).

Opening statements are scheduled for Monday, March 24, at 5:30, with the markup (adding and voting on amendments) and planned vote on underlying legislation March 25.

STELA legislation must still be vetted by the House Judiciary Committee and Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing on STELA for March 26.