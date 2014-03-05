STELA Hearing Rescheduled For March 12

The House Communications Subcommittee has rescheduled its hearing on the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act (STELA) for March 12 at 10:30 a.m.

It had been scheduled for March 5, but snow and scheduling issues apparently pushed it back.

There has also been some pushback on proposals said to have been on the table that would have taken away basic tier mandates for retrans stations.

Among the scheduled witnesses is Michael Powell, president of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.