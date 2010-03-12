Stearns Wants Answers on Cost of FCC Broadband Plan

A top Republican has fired off a letter to the FCC wondering

how much it spent on a broadband plan he says sounds like it reiterates

existing evidence that the vast majority of people have broadband, and

two-thirds take it.

Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.), ranking Republican on the House

Communications Subcommittee, wrote FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski that, from

what he has been hearing, the plan illustrates "the success of the

national broadband plan we already have."

He said that given that top FCC broadband advisor Blair

Levin had said that broadband "is primarily a function of private

investment," with which Stearns heartily agrees, he expected the plan to

be "rooted" in such observations.

He also warned the FCC that he hopes the national broadband

plan is not "littered with hidden agendas" such as "placeholders

for network neutrality, old-style, Title II common-carrier regulations, or the

type of spectrum conditions advocated by M2Z and others in the past that have

hobbled auctions."

The plan is expected to reference network neutrality, but

leave the heavy lifting for the currently open proceeding on codifying and

expanding the FCC's Internet openness principles. Some, including John Muleta, CEO of M2Z

Networks, are interpreting the FCC's announcement this week that it was

considering using spectrum for a free or low-cost broadband service to mean it

may put such conditions on bidders for the 500 MHz of spectrum it proposes

freeing up for wireless broadband.

Given what he said should be a free-market-focused report,

Stearns said he could not help wondering how much the FCC spent to come up with

its conclusion and how many people it took.

He also wanted to know why the Feb. 17 deadline was moved

back to March 17, what was done during that time, and the answers to a number

of other questions, including how soon an electronic, searchable version of the

document will be available for perusal by

congressional staffers and the public.