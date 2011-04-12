Stearns Privacy Bill in the Hopper

A draft of a privacy bill authored by Rep. Cliff Stearns

(R-Fla.) is currently being circulated, according to a copy obtained by

B&C/Multi, and could be introduced this week.

That comes the same day that Senators John Kerry (D-Mass.)

and John McCain (R-Ariz.) introduced their own privacy bill dealing, also

dealing with giving surfers notice and choice about how their information is

used.

Like the Kerry/McCain bill, the Stearns bill would put the

Federal Trade Commission in charge of enforcing the privacy rules as violations

of unfair or deceptive acts.

The Stearns bill focuses on providing consumers with notice

of what information is being collected and how. Unlike the Kerry bill, the

Stearns bill combines that information with clear options to opt-out, while the

Kerry would add to that opt-out regime and affirmative opt-in requirement for

sharing personally identifiable sensitive information.

Stearns, who has been working on a privacy bill for a coupleof years now,

is a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, which has signaled

that privacy is one of its legislative priorities.