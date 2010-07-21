Stearns: FCC Should Not Put Title II on September Meeting Agenda

Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) said Wednesday that he was concerned

that FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski might be planning to put the

reclassification of broadband access under Title II regulations on the

FCC's September meeting agenda, and asked House Energy & Commerce

Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) to advise the chairman not to do so.

At an Energy & Commerce markup hearing Wednesday on various

bills, Stearns, ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee, said

that he understood reclassification might be on the Sept. 16 meeting agenda.

"I hope that does not take place," he said. He argued that it would

provide little time for the FCC to consider the comments it had solicited on the

proposal (replies are due in mid-August). He also said Hill discussions

suggested that there was a way to have a targeted legislative solution.

It would also provide Congress little time to ponder that move

since it will only have just returned from its August recess.

Stearns asked Waxman to "consult" with Genachowski

and ask him to delay consideration until at least October. Waxman did not respond.

FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker, for one, has

said she expected the FCC to take up reclassification, which she has major

concerns about, in early fall or even late summer, "while the leaves

are still on the trees."

At the same hearing, Energy & Commerce ranking member Joe

Barton (R-Tex.) echoed his criticisms of the FCC's release of a report finding

that broadband was not being deployed in the U.S. on a reasonable and timely

basis. Barton said that the FCC seemed to have been ignoring marketplace

successes. He said saying the private sector can't blanket every inch of the

country with broadband is one thing, but that implying that the sector was

"stalled," and that "only taxpayers' money" can jump-start

the process was "simply deceptive."

The FCC said Tuesday that the report's findings underscored the

need to find new spectrum for wireless broadband and spur infrastructure

development.