Station Coalition Warns FCC Against Lowballing Spectrum

TV stations willing to consider giving up spectrum for a

government payout in the incentive auctions are concerned that the FCC is

trying to manage the auction so as to reduce payments to broadcasters.





That's according to comments filed by the Expanding

Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, a group of 40-plus stations, mostly

in major markets, represented by coalition executive director Preston Padden,

former head of the Association of Independent Television Stations and a top

exec at News Corp. and ABC/Disney.





"[T]he participation of willing broadcasters is the

linchpin of a successful incentive auction," the coalition said. "As

such, the FCC's primary focus should be convincing broadcasters that their price

expectations are likely to be met in the reverse auction."





But according to Padden, who filed the comments,

"[t]hrough meetings and attendance at Commission related events, Coalition

members have received the impression that some FCC staff and some FCC consultants

are spending considerable time developing strategies to "manage" the

auction results to reduce payments to broadcasters. This is not the statutory

scheme and is not the way to attract broadcasters to the auction. It is a

prescription for a failed auction."





"Our main point is that it should be the market forces

of the auction, not the opinions of some FCC staff and consultants, that

determines the prices to be paid to broadcasters," Padden told B&C.





Among the coalition's concerns would be limiting the

participation of the two largest wireless carriers. The FCC has a separate

proceeding open that could potentially do that by changing the local market

spectrum screen it uses to decide whether concentration of spectrum should

trigger additional review.





"Restricting forward auction participation, especially

by the largest providers -- Verizon Wireless and AT&T -- would create a

daisy-chain effect, reducing broadcaster expectations and participation, the

amount of spectrum transferred for mobile broadband use, auction proceeds, and

available funding for public safety and deficit reduction," said the

coalition.





The coalition also wants the FCC to auction all the spectrum

reclaimed in the auction, including the guard bands. The FCC has been

considering allowing for unlicensed use in the guard bands, but the coalition

argues that "Siphoning off some of that spectrum (for which the FCC may

pay large sums) for unlicensed use will artificially distort demand and disrupt

the market-based mechanisms."





It also wants the FCC to reclaim at least 120 MHz. That was

the original target, but the FCC has backed off setting any kind of mandatory

minimum.





The coalition members are not identified. The FCC has said

that comments can be filed anonymously since broadcasters understandably don't

want to publicized their willingness to sell. But Padden says there are more

than 40 members, all in major markets.



