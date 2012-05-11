States Go After Apple, Publishers Over E-Books

A bunch of state attorneys general have filed suit against

Apple and e-book publishers Penguin and Macmillan for allegedly fixing the

price of e-books.

A total of 31 states Friday decided to follow the Justice

Department in going after Apple and the publishers, Friday, joining a suit

initiated by Texas and Connecticut. They are Alaska, Arizona, Colorado,

Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South

Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, and West Virginia. The amended complaint

filed Friday adds Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, the District of

Columbia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska,

New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Utah, and Wisconsin.

"We do not want businesses interfering with the markets

by illegally conspiring to fix prices," said Virginia Attorney General Ken

Cuccinelli in a statement.

News Corp. subsidiary HarperCollins and CBS-owned Simon

& Schuster have settled with the Justice Department over allegations they

and the other two other publishers conspired with Apple to raise the price of

e-books to prevent Amazon's $9.99 price from becoming the de facto standard.