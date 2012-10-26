State Senator Seeks FCC Intervention in Tribune/Cablevision

Connecticut state senator Gayle Slossberg

Thursday called on the FCC to intervene in the retrans impasse between

Tribune and Cablevision, pointing to constituents who since August

have not been able to see Fox programming on Cablevision (Tribune's WTIC

Hartford), including the baseball playoffs and World Series, which started

Wednesday.

It

is usually big-ticket spots programs that draw the attention of Washington to retrans battles.

"I

write to you today on behalf of the 50,000 viewers in Connecticut, half of whom are in

my senatorial district, who since August have not been able to view certain NFL

games and, as of last night, the World Series, as a result of the impasse

between Cablevision and Tribune Broadcasting Company," Slossberg wrote to the

commission. "As Federal Communications Commission Commissioner [Michael] Copps

accurately noted, â€˜The FCC [is] intended first and foremost to be a consumer

protection agency . . . ' It has utterly failed in that mission."

Copps

has not been on the commission since December of last year, but was replaced by

his former aide, Jessica Rosenworcel.

Taking

a page from the American Television Alliance, Slossberg suggested the FCC step

in to arbitrate the dispute, then added her own twist--that consumers should be

able to complain directly to the FCC and request an investigation.

But

Slossberg is ready for a more activist FCC on the issue.

"It

is unconscionable to punish consumers for the failure of these media companies

to come to an agreement," she wrote. "You are the agency charged with

protecting consumers. You cannot sit by any longer while average Americans are

denied the basic, simple pleasure of coming home to watch the game."

FCC

Chairman Genachowski has made a point of positioning the FCC as a consumer

agency. The FCC has an open proceeding -- dating back over a year -- in which

it suggested clarifying good faith negotiations, but not arbitration or

standstills. The chairman has taken no action on that docket and has signaled

the FCC's roles is ensuring negotiations are in good faith, rather than

engineering a particular outcome.