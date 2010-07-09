State Regulators Concerned About FCC Broadband Preemption

State regulators are looking to propose a "fourth way"

approach to reclassifying broadband that keeps them in the regulatory loop.

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski has proposed a "third way" approach to

classifying broadband transmissions as Title II common carrier services, but

only applying a handful of those regulations. That approach would also preempt

state regulators from applying any regs the FCC was not applying itself.

Members

of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners are preparing

to debate a resolution calling on the FCC to consider a "fourth way"

approach of "bi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight" that

"recognizes the particular expertise of States," including public

safety and broadband mapping.

That is

according to a draft of a resolution being circulated by NARUC that, among

others, will be debated and voted on at NARUC's summer meeting in Sacramento

starting July 18. The draft has to be voted out of committee, and then approved

(or not) by the board, so there could be changes before then.

They

point to the states' current role in broadband data collection per the Commerce

Department stimulus-funding program, and to the national broadband plan's role

for states as reasons to include them in the broadband regulatory framework.

They

describe the bi-jurisdictional approach as one that "allocates state and

federal responsibility over broadband Internet connectivity service and

broadband Internet service based on analysis of the characteristics of each governmental

function exercised," and which level of government is better equipped to

handle it.

They

argue states have particular expertise in "managing front-line consumer

education, protection and services programs; ensuring public safety; ensuring

network service quality and reliability; collecting and mapping broadband

service infrastructure and adoption data; designing and promoting broadband

service availability and adoption programs; and implementing competitively

neutral pole attachment, rights-of-way and tower sitting rules and

programs."

If the

FCC decides to go its own, "third way," they say, it should not

change the state's authority under the Telecommunications Act to "preserve

and advance universal service, protect the public safety and welfare, ensure

the continued quality of telecommunications services, and safeguard the rights

of consumers."