State Officials Push Back Hard on Pre-emption

Groups representing state legislatures — including some state legislators themselves — joined with ones made up of state regulatory commissioners and governors Monday to talk with reporters about the threat of the FCC pre-empting state municipal broadband laws.

That threat has come from both the FCC and the White House.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has signaled he plans to vote Feb. 26 on petitions from two municipalities — Chattanooga, Tenn., and Wilson, N.C. — seeking federal pre-emption of state laws circumscribing municipal broadband laws. He is widely believed to have the votes to grant those petitions.

