Starz’s ‘Hightown’ To Return in January for Final Season
Season 3 of drama series to launch January 26
Starz will launch the third and final season of its drama series Hightown on January 26.
The series, which stars Monica Raymond as flawed police officer Jackie Quinones battling against a deadly opioid crisis in Cape Cod, last aired on the premium network in 2021. Starz describes season three of the series as one in which bad guys and corruption arise from all sides, forcing Jackie to learn to stand by herself and for what she believes in.
Along with Raymund, the series stars James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood.
Hightown is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristineAnne Reed, Ellen Schwartz, Gary Lennon and Tim Walsh.
