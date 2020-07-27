Starz Renews ‘P-Valley’ for Second Season

Starz has renewed its drama series P-Valley for a sophomore campaign, the premium service announced Monday.

The series, which follows the characters working and attending a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, is among the top five most-watched new premium series for Black viewers in 2020, said network executives. Katori Hall serves as creator and executive producer of the series, which launched on Starz July 12 and stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and Shannon Thornton.

“P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” said Starz president of original programming Christina Davis in a statement. “Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season.”