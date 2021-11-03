Starz Renews ‘Heels’ For Second Season

Starz Wednesday announced it will bring back its wrestling-themed drama series Heels for a sophomore campaign.

The series follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. Heels stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack and James Harrison.

The Lionsgate TV-produced Heels is executive produced by Michael Waldron, Mike O’Malley, Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley.

"It is clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium Tv," Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. "I'm excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season."

Heels joins comedy series Run The World as freshmen shows recently renewed by Starz.

