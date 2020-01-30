Starz Greenlights ‘Run the World’ Original Series

Starz has given an eight-episode series order for comedy pilot Run the World, the network said Thursday.

The series follows a group of Black best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination, according to network executives. Yvette Lee Bowser (Dear White People, Living Single) will serve as showrunner for the half-hour series, which was created by Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find.)

“Run the World is exactly the kind of bold, authentic, inclusive storytelling that Starz is committed to delivering to our global audience,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz in a statement. “We feel as though we have captured lightning in a bottle with the energy and chemistry of this cast and their portrayal of these distinct characters in this modern-day view of four female friends in New York City and we look forward to bringing the series to the platform.”