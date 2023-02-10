Starz Expands its “Spartacus’ Franchise With New Series
'Spartacus' creator Steven S. DeKnight to helm new series in drama franchise
Starz will look to resurrect its Spartacus franchise with a new series produced by franchise creator Steven S. DeKnight.
The as-yet-named series will go beyond the original series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, which aired in 2010 and starred the late Andy Whitfield, according to Starz. The series will depict a "new tale of treachery, deceit and blood unfolding beneath the shadow of Rome," said the network.
The series would mark the fifth in the Spartacus universe, following Blood and Sand, Spartacus: God of the Arena (2011), Spartacus: Vengeance (2012) and Spartacus: War of the Damned (2013).
“It has been over a decade since Spartacus delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today,” Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby in a statement. “Spartacus has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting new chapter.”
The Spartacus franchise expansion comes on the heels of other similar efforts to build upon well-known Intellectual Property to attract audiences. Showtime recently announced new versions of its Dexter and Billions franchises, and Starz itself recently announced plans to expand its Outlander series with a prequel series. ■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.