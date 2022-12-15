Starz Developing Drama ‘Fightland’ With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
Writers Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith sign on for boxing series
Starz said it is in development with Curtis “50 Cent’ Jackson on a new drama called Fightland, set in the world of British boxing.
Jackson, who is an executive producer, is also an executive producer of Starz’s Power universe.
Writers Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith have signed onto the project.
“Fightland embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between Starz and 50 Cent have come to represent,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at Starz. “We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.”
Starz said the series follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him – one that cost him everything to leave behind.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television along with Francis Hopkinson and Katharine Leadbetter of Expanded Media who will also produce Fightland for Starz. VP, Original Programming Sebastian Arboleda and Director, Original Programming, Alex Alberts will both oversee the series on behalf of Starz. ■
