Starz Bolsters Executive Ranks with Jimmy Hilburn, Susan Ievoli Hires

Starz has added to its executive ranks, naming Jimmy Hilburn as its chief marketing officer and Susan Ievoli as senior VP of publicity and events.

The premium network also promoted marketing executive Robin Chacko to executive VP, Direct-to-Consumer from senior VP, OTT Marketing. Ievoli will report to Hilburn, while Hilburn and Chacko will report to Starz President of Domestic Networks Alison Hoffman.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy and Susan to the Starz team and elevate Robin’s oversight in a key area of the business,” said Hoffman in a statement. “These best-in-class executives are creative disruptors who are as strategic and analytical as they are innovative. They will further amplify the company’s momentum as we continue to grow our subscriber base and develop premium campaigns in support of our robust slate.”

Hilburn, who will oversee all Starz teams across marketing, Media, publicity and creative, previously served as director of marketing at Netflix where he helped launch such iconic series as Bridgerton, Ozark, Narcos, Dear White People and House of Cards.

Ievoli, who most recently served as Senior VP, Public Relations and Social Media for History Channel, takes over for Jennifer Minezaki-Washington, who was promoted in March 2021 to Executive Vice President, Corporate and Brand Communications, according to Starz.

In his new position, Chacko will lead growth marketing, product management and subscriber operations for the family of Starz apps on mobile, streaming boxes, game consoles, smart TVs and the web. Chacko joined Starz in 2017 as Senior Vice President, Growth Marketing & Product Management.■