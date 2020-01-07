Starks Names Media Legal Adviser

Diane Holland has been named legal adviser, media and consumer protection, for FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

Holland was most recently senior adviser for technology and telecom at the

Washington Bureau of the National Urban League and, before that, was VP of law and policy at USTelecom.

But Holland also has an extensive FCC resume prior to that including as deputy associate general counsel and chief of staff to the general counsel, as well as posts in the Wireline Competition Bureau, including associate bureau chief.