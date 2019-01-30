Starks Names Acting Staff

New Democratic FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks, who was sworn in Wednesday (Jan. 30) and was confirmed in a Senate vote during the government shutdown, has named his "acting" staff.

Daudeline Meme will be acting chief of staff and acting legal advisor for wireless and international. She has been detailed from the International Bureau, where she has been deputy chief. Before that she was an advisor to commissioner Mignon Clyburn, who Starks succeeded.

Michael Scurato will be acting legal advisor for media and consumer protection. Scurato has been special counsel for the chief of the enforcement bureau and, like Meme, had been an advisor to Clyburn. Before that, he was VP of policy at the National Hispanic Media Coalition.

Randy Clarke, who has been FCC counsel to the Senate Commerce Committee, will be acting legal advisor for wireline and public safety.

Renee Coles, former staff assistant to former FCC chairman Michael Copps, will be acting confidential assistant. Starks pointed out at the Jan. 30 public meeting that as a payroll specialist, Coles had been hard at work during the shutdown to make sure FCC employees could get their pay this week. "A big thank you to Renee," he added.

Natalie Martinez, former confidential assistant to the FCC general counsel, has been named acting staff assistant.