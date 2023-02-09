‘Star Wars’ Series Targeting Preschoolers on Disney Plus, Disney Junior in May

Animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on Disney Plus and Disney Junior May 4. Set during The High Republic era, the show follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi.

The show is produced by Lucasfilm.

“Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories and unique characters,” James Waugh, executive producer and senior VP, franchise content and strategy at Lucasfilm, said. “When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a ‘youngling’s’ first step into a larger world and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show’s characters, tone and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences.”

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson is showrunner and executive producer.

“Our collaboration with Lucasfilm on this series is an amazing opportunity to introduce this universally cherished franchise to a younger generation,” Alyssa Sapire, senior VP, development, series, strategy, Disney Junior said. “As an early entry point into Star Wars, we have created a series with exciting new and familiar characters and storylines that highlight the values of compassion, teamwork, and friendship, which are important elements for all of our Disney Junior programming.”

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83 and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. ■