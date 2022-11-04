Alyssa Sapire Named To Lead Disney Junior Content

Alyssa Sapire, senior VP, development, Series and Strategy at Disney Branded Television, has been named to lead content development and strategy for Disney Junior.across linear and streaming platforms.

Sapphire has been acting head since March and has been with Disney since 2016. She reports to Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and replaces Joe D’Ambrosia, who moved to Sony’s Silvergate Media.

"Alyssa is a dedicated champion of the power of storytelling and the absolute right leader for the Disney Junior brand," said Davis. "She has assembled a best-in-class team and developed an incredibly strong content slate with one overarching goal: to create magical, memorable stories that provide joy, stoke curiosity and live in the hearts of young audiences everywhere."

Sapphire designated Kim Berglund, VP of development, to lead development for Disney Junior; while current programming will be co-led by Diane Ikemiyashiro, both VP of current series.

"Kim, Lori and Diane bring distinct creative viewpoints, relationships with the best and brightest creative talent, and an immense respect and care for the brand and our audience to Disney Junior every day. They have all been incredible partners to me, and I'm thrilled to see them expand their leadership roles," Sapire said.

Before joining Disney. Sapire was VP of development and programming for FremantleMedia Kids & Family Group. She was also with Nickelodeon for 10 years, helping to launch Noggin and Teen Nick. She started her career at WNET-TV, New York.

"It’s been an honor to contribute to a brand that plays such an important role in the lives of so many," said Sapire. "As we look to the future, we will continue to thoughtfully evolve Disney Junior to meet our audiences where they're at, while drawing on nearly 100 years of The Walt Disney Company's magical storytelling to inspire the imaginations of preschoolers and their families everywhere." ■