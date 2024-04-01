‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Loot,’ ‘When Calls The Heart’ Return to the Small Screen: What’s Premiering This Week (April 1-7)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting on streaming and cable services
The first week of April opens with several series returning for new seasons, including the final season of Paramount Plus drama Star Trek: Discovery.
The Star Trek spinoff series launches its fifth and final season April 4 as the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery travels across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries, according to the streaming service. Sonequa Martin-Green stars as Capt. Michael Burnham, along with Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and David Ajala.
Debuting April 3 is the second season of Apple TV Plus comedy Loot, starring Maya Rudolph as a rich divorcée who decides to take over a charitable organization she had forgotten she founded. Also starring in the series’ sophomore campaign are Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches and Nat Faxon.
Hallmark Channel on April 7 will return its long-running drama series When Calls the Heart for an 11th season. The series will continue to follow the lives of the townspeople of Hope Valley, a small Canadian town. Erin Krakow returns to star in season 11 along with Pacale Hutton, Jack Wagner and Kavan Smith.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of April 1-7. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
April 1: The Synanon Fix (documentary series), HBO
April 4: Ripley (drama), Netflix
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
April 5: Girls State (documentary movie), Apple TV Plus
April 5: Mary & George (drama), Starz
April 5: Sugar (drama), Apple TV Plus
April 5: Scoop (drama), Netflix
April 7: Beacon 23 (returning series). MGM Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.