‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Loot,’ ‘When Calls The Heart’ Return to the Small Screen: What’s Premiering This Week (April 1-7)

The first week of April opens with several series returning for new seasons, including the final season of Paramount Plus drama Star Trek: Discovery.

The Star Trek spinoff series launches its fifth and final season April 4 as the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery travels across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries, according to the streaming service. Sonequa Martin-Green stars as Capt. Michael Burnham, along with Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and David Ajala.

Debuting April 3 is the second season of Apple TV Plus comedy Loot, starring Maya Rudolph as a rich divorcée who decides to take over a charitable organization she had forgotten she founded. Also starring in the series’ sophomore campaign are Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches and Nat Faxon.

Hallmark Channel on April 7 will return its long-running drama series When Calls the Heart for an 11th season. The series will continue to follow the lives of the townspeople of Hope Valley, a small Canadian town. Erin Krakow returns to star in season 11 along with Pacale Hutton, Jack Wagner and Kavan Smith.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of April 1-7. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

April 1: The Synanon Fix (documentary series), HBO

April 4: Ripley (drama), Netflix

April 5: Girls State (documentary movie), Apple TV Plus

April 5: Mary & George (drama), Starz

April 5: Sugar (drama), Apple TV Plus

April 5: Scoop (drama), Netflix

April 7: Beacon 23 (returning series). MGM Plus