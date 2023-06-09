NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Belmont Stakes: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 10-11)

This weekend's lineup of live TV sports events begins on the ice Saturday with Game Four of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to take a commanding three games-to-one lead over the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Finals on TNT. After taking a two games-to-none lead, the Golden Knights lost to the Panthers in overtime this past Thursday.

On the racetrack, Fox on Saturday will air the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. On the tennis court, NBC Saturday morning will air the French Open women’s finals match between top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova. On Sunday morning NBC will air the French Open men’s finals.

In the boxing ring, ESPN will televise a junior welterweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and WBO champion Josh Taylor. Also Saturday DAZN will stream an IBF flyweight championship bout between champion Sunny Edwards and Andres Campos.

In the octagon, ESPN PPV will distribute the UFC 289 event featuring a main event bout between women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

The USFL will launch week nine of its regular-season on Saturday with the Michigan Panthers-Pittsburgh Maulers game on Fox and the New Orleans Breakers-Memphis Showboats on NBC. On Sunday, NBC will air the Birmingham Stallions-Houston Gamblers game, while Fox will televise the Philadelphia Stars-New Jersey Generals contest.

On the links, CBS and Golf Channel will offer final round weekend coverage of the Canadian Tour PGA Open.

Also: The CW’s LIV Golf Lineup Will Continue Amidst LIV-PGA Merger

On Sunday Fox will televise the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup race. On the baseball diamond, Peacock will stream the Arizona Diamondbacks-Detroit Tigers game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature a game between longtime American League rivals the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.