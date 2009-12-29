Stanford, San Bruno File Program Access Complaint Against Comcast

A

pair of small cable operators, Stanford University and the City of San Bruno,

Calif., have teamed up to file a program access complaint at the Federal Communications

Commission against Comcast, citing its move of games of Major League Baseball's

Oakland A's and the National Hockey League's San Jose Sharks from its San

Francisco regional sports network (CSN Bay Area) to its Sacramento RSN (CSN

California).

In

the complaint filed Dec. 23, the parties, including WaveDivision and Horizon

Cable TV, say Comcast state that engaged in unfair competition and unfair and

deceptive acts, the upshot of which has been price and term discrimination in

the delivery of the must-have sports programming (Comcast also has systems

serving both markets).

The

American Cable Association, which represents small and medium-sized cable

operators, including the two who joined in the complaint, was solidly behind

the petition.

"The

complaint highlights the need for additional safeguards and remedies to prevent

Comcast Corp. from abusing its market power to harm consumers, competitors, and

the public interest in the distribution of 'must have' regional sports networks

under its control," said American Cable Association President Matt Polka

in a statement.

Polka

also used the opportunity to relate it to Comcast's proposed joint venture with

NBC Universal.

"Regulators

must be certain that if Comcast takes control of NBC Universal, it can't engage

in unfair methods of competition and deceptive practices when competitors seek

access to NBC broadcast signals, Comcast-NBCU national cable networks, and

various Internet-content services, such as live streaming of the

Olympics," said Polka.

WaveDivision,

Horizon Cable TV, Stanford and San Bruno argue that the move of the teams by

Comcast "artificialy linked" the San Francisco and Sacramento DMAs,

which required the operators to buy both RSNs to maintain the previous access

to the teams.

The

parties aver that Comcast raised the price of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area,

without replacing it with "reasonably equivalent" marquee sports

programming, and charged more for CSN California to reflect the addition of the

games. The petitioners claim this was equivalent to a dramatic price increase

to the operators and customers.

They

also took issue with the way Comcast structured the high-definition and

standard definition feeds of the channels, including moving some content to the

enhanced signals that cost the operators more to carry.

The

complaint asks the FCC to sanction Comcast, grant the petitioners relief, and

award damages, while noting that arbitration would be an insufficient remedy.

That relief, according to the complaint, should include:

"1. Restoration of the major league team content of the RSNs as it was

prior to the May 10, 2009 realignment;

2. Refund of all surcharge fees paid by Petitioners through the date of the

Commission's order and elimination;

3.

Require alignment of standard-definition and high-definition content on each

SanFrancisco RSN and Sacramento RSN;

4. Require greater availability (geographically) of the HD terrestrial feed or

require distribution via satellite;

5. Prohibit future movement of major league sports teams from an in-market

(DMA) RSN to an out-of-market RSN or any combinations of RSNs or RSN carriage

obligations that would have a similar effect; and

6. Award to Petitioners all costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection

with the investigation and prosecution of this complaint."