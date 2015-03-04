Stakeholders Spar Over Comcast/TWC, AT&T/DirecTV

Parties on both sides of the Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV deals in particular and consolidation in general lined up to gauge the status of those deals inside the Beltway.

That came at a panel session at the American Cable Association Summit in Washington.

Panel participants included Jon Leibowitz of Davis Polk (which represents Comcast), and former Federal Trade Commission chief; John Bergmayer of Public Knowledge; Jeff Blum from Dish; Hank Hultquist from AT&T and Ross Lieberman from the American Cable Association.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.