Spyglass Media Options New Stephen King Novel For TV

The television division of Spyglass Media Group has optioned prolific writer Stephen King’s latest novel, The Institute, and plans to turn it into a limited series for TV.

The project will involve Emmy Award winners David E. Kelly, who will adapt the book and executive produce the series, and Jack Bender, who will direct and executive produce.

Spyglass has also signed a multi-year first look deal with Bender to develop future projects for Spyglass, overseen by Lauren Whitney, president for television at Spyglass.

“Having the opportunity to work on a new and brilliant book by Stephen King is an absolute privilege,” said Whitney. “We are thrilled to collaborate with this dream team, including the incomparable David E. Kelley, and Jack Bender, the architect behind this project, whose extensive directing and executive producing credits speak for themselves. After such a competitive pursuit, we have big plans for The Institute here at Spyglass.”

The Institute went on sale Tuesday. It is billed as a gut-wrenching tale of kids triumphing over evil.

“I am thrilled to be working with Spyglass Media and couldn’t be more excited that we’ll be starting with Stephen King’s extraordinary new book The Institute. Continuing to work with David Kelley only adds to the brilliance I am surrounded by,” said Bender.

Kelley and Bender worked together on Mr. Mercedes, DirecTV’s Audience Network’s adaptation of King’s Bill Hodges Trilogy.

“I’m delighted to be working with Jack and David, the creative team behind Mr. Mercedes,” said King. "We think alike, and I believe The Institute is going to be a great success.”

Spyglass launched as a partnership between Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic.

King is represented by Paradigm, Bender is represented by UTA and Kelley is represented by attorney Michael Gendler.