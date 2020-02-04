Sprockit Names NAB Showcase Startups

Sprockit, an industry partnership that backs innovative new companies and their collaboration among media, entertainment and tech , has identified the first round of companies that will get to exhibit at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas April 18-22.

They will also participate in private meetings with corporate partners, which include Comcast, Fox, Google, Hearst, Univision and Verizon.

Those first ten startups are: Bellwethr (automated customer experience); Bixy (ad campaign opt-in data monetization); Chartbeat (online analytics); Cross Screen Media (TV platform marketing analytics); Envision (automated video/image curatoin and editing); ignifai (AI-based video analytics platform); nēdl (real-time audio transcription and distribution); Never.no (dynamic interactive TV advertising); Tetavi (immersive media capture); ZenSports (person-to-person worldwide sports betting without the need for a centralized bookmaker).