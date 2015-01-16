Sprint: We Can Live With Title II-Lite

Sprint has provided the FCC some cover for going the Title II route to reinstating open Internet rules, but only if new rules continue to recognize the "unique network management challenges" of mobile broadband.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, Stephen Bye, Sprint chief technology officer, said that Sprint doesn't think that "a light touch application of Title II, including appropriate forbearance, would harm the continued investment in, and deployment of, mobile broadband."

CTIA, the wireless industry's lobby, has been pushing back on Title II, by contrast.

