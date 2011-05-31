Sprint Asks FCC to Deny AT&T-T-Mobile Merger

As expected, Sprint has formally asked the FCC to deny

AT&T's proposed $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile.

Sprint argues the combo would give the companies

anti-competitive market control. That came in a petition to deny the merger

filed Tuesday, May 31, the deadline for those petitions.

Sprint, whose CEO Dan Hesse had argued strongly against the

merger in Hill hearings on the proposed deal,

said that the deal would create "twin Bell

duopolists" out of AT&T and Verizon that would stifle innovation and

raise prices.

Sprint is the third largest wireless carrier, while Verizon

is number one and AT&T are two and four, respectively, according to various

accountings including wireless monitor FierceWireless.

And while AT&T has said that it needs T-Mobile's

spectrum to get almost all the way to President Obama's State of the Union call

for deploying next generation wireless broadband to 98% of the country within

five years, Sprint isn't buying it. "AT&T does not need T-Mobile to

expand its LTE network to reach 97 percent of all Americans, because its

current spectrum holdings and network already reach approximately 97 percent of

the population," said Sprint.

The company argues that A&T could spend "a fraction"

of the purchase price to expand next-generation wireless broadband.

"This proposed takeover puts our mobile broadband future at

a crossroads," said Vonya B. McCann, senior vice president of Government

Affairs for Sprint. "We can choose the open, competitive road best traveled,

and protect American consumers, innovation and our economy, or we can choose

the dead end that merely protects only AT&T and leads the rest of us back

down the dirt road to Ma Bell."

Also joining in the call to deny the deal was Free Press,

which said the resulting control by Verizon and the new AT&T of over 80% of

the market would lead to less innovation and investment. ""This outcome

may be a good deal in the short-term for the executives and shareholders of

these two companies, but it's a raw deal for the American public. The FCC must

reject this merger," said Free Press President Craig Aaron in announcing

its filing against the deal.