SportsCenter Expanding on ESPN’s New App

ESPN announced new digital versions of SportsCenter that will live on the new ESPN app and stream on Twitter at its NewFront presentation in New York Wednesday (May 2).

ESPN also announced a new show featuring Katie Nolan called Always Late With Katie Nolan. The show will feature reaction to and commentary on the week’s news, produced segments, and interviews with athletes and celebrities.

With sports becoming a growing part of the digital landscape, ESPN held its first NewFront. Earlier this year the sports programming launched a new app and ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service that costs $4.99 a month.

ESPN said the app version of SportsCenter would appear daily and be hosted by Scott Van Pelt and other SportsCenter anchors. The show will be a curation of the top things fans need to see, know and look for in sports, ESPN said. It will include what fans missed last night, top plays and what to expect today, highlighting the array of content from across ESPN. Daily episodes will feature prominently on users' home screens upon first opening the ESPN App.

The Twitter version of SportsCenter was announced Monday at Twitter’s NewFront presentation and will appear live on the platform.

Other programming announced by ESPN includes: