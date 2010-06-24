SPJ Urges Senate to Pass Libel Tourism Bill

The Society of Professional Journalists called on Senate leaders June

24 to quickly pass an anti-libel tourism bill introduced this week.

Libel tourism is the practice of suing U.S. journalists in foreign

courts where there is less press freedom than they are afforded by the

First Amendment in the U.S. While it is primarily a print issue, the

Islamic Society of Boston sued both the Boston Herald and a local Fox TV

station in 2006 for alleging its ties with terrorism. It eventually

dropped the case.

The bipartisan SPEECH (Securing the Protection

of our Enduring and Established Constitutional Heritage) Act,

co-sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy

(D-Vt.) and ranking member Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), would prevent foreign

libel judgments from being enforced in the U.S. if defamation laws

there were in conflict with constitutional protections here. It also

allows for a separate declaratory judgment procedures for journalists

and authors who want to make the first move by establishing that a

foreign judgment would not be enforced even if no foreign party has

attempted to do so.

"We cannot legislate changes in foreign law

to emulate American constitutional standards, but we can ensure that our

courts do not become a tool to uphold foreign libel judgments that

undermine our First Amendment or due process rights," said Leahy in

announcing the bill.

"The protection for journalists, authors

and publishers from foreign libel suits that don't hold America's

standards for free speech and press is greatly welcomed," said SPJ

President Kevin Z. Smith in a statement. "We applaud the Senate's work

on this legislation. We have long endorsed this protection and we are

delighted that this protective shield is making its way into federal

law."

TheHouse Judiciary Committee passed a similar bill last year.