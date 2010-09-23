SPJ Pushes for Shield Law

The Society of Professional Journalists Thursday

called on Congress to pass the federal shield law bill before time runs out on

the session. There are only a handful of days left before legislators exit to

try to get reelected.

"Delays in passing S. 448 continue to place

U.S. journalists at risk of heavy civil fines and imprisonment. That leads to

reluctance to investigate stories and ultimately is a disservice to the

American public and an open, democratic society," said SPJ in calling for

passage.

After much negotiation with Republicans and the

Obama administration, bill backers secured passage of the Free Flow of

Information Act in the House and the Senate Judiciary Committee, but it has yet

to get a vote in the Senate.

Journalist groups have been trying for decades to get a shield law

through Congress, but this latest effort was thought to have been the best

chance yet of finally pushing it over the finish line.