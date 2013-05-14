SPJ: AP Phone Record Collection Highlights Need for Shield Law

Society of Professional Journalists president Sonny Albarado

has condemned the Justice Department's alleged secret collection of AP reporter

and editor phone records and said it highlights the need for a federal shield

law.

"The Justice Department's secret acquisition of two

months of the business and personal phone records of AP's reporters and other

employees is shameful and outrageous," Albarado said in a statement.

"This incident proves once again the need for a federal

shield Law. Prosecutors, unlike reporters, have subpoena power to compel

testimony, yet lazy prosecutors often prefer to go after reporters' notes and

records rather than do the hard investigative work to dig out information

without trampling on the First Amendment," he said.

SPJ has for years been pushing for a federal

shield law, aided by a number of legislators including notably the late SenateJudiciary Committee chairman Arlen Specter. Those attempts have been

resisted by various administrations, includingthe present one.