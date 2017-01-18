Spicer: White House Briefing Move Still on Table

Donald Trump transition team spokesman Sean Spicer, who is the incoming White House spokesman, says at least the first White House briefing will be in the current White House briefing room (familiar to all from West Wing), but whether the second will be too remains to be seen.

President-elect Donald Trump had suggested the press conferences might move to make room for reporters from more outlets, and Spicer confirmed that was a possibility on a press call Wednesday.

"At least for the first one, we will have it in the briefing room," said Spicer. He said there was a massive demand to cover Trump, including at Trump Tower, where space was "maxed out." As to the outcry about the possible move of the White House briefing room, he said they were just trying to relieve the cramped quarters.

A reporter cited Trump's apparent mixed signals on the move, which Spicer explained was instead him saying: "fine, if they don't want to do it, if they don't want more folks, we can cram them into that little space."

Spicer said he would see what day two looks like in terms of making any change. "We try to accommodate the press corps and get a lot more people to be able to cover it because there is that enormous interest in covering him."

Spicer said they would look at whether it makes sense to go to a room that could accommodate more people, but that as it is, "It’s going to be tight quarters on Monday, I can assure you that."