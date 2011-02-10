Speier Introducing Do-Not-Track Bill

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.)

plans Friday to introduce her bill that would allow online consumers to prevent marketers from tracking their online movements.

She left no doubt about the point of the bill in its very personal name: The Do Not Track Me Online Act of 2011.

The bill is backed by the Consumer Federation of America, Center for Digital Democracy, Consumers Union and others. She is also introducing a separate bill concerning consumer control of financial information.

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) is also introducing an online privacy bill this week.

The online privacy issue is heating up, with the Federal Trade Commission and Commerce Department both preparing reports/advisories on what the government should do to protect citizens online.