Speech Defenders Speak Out

The Media Institute was the co-star of its own

show Wednesday night in Washington.

The

event was the media company-backed First Amendment think tank's annual awards

banquet, and honorees used part of their time on the podium praising the group

for its commitment to defending free speech, and other parts to praise

broadcasting public service and call for a global video game ratings system in

a space where the government gatekeepers are being bypassed by new technology.

Bob

Pittman, CEO of Clear Channel, who received the Freedom of Speech award,

thanked the group for its "tireless efforts to protect and promote the

First Amendment."

John

Ricciteillo, CEO of electronic game powerhouse Electronic Arts and recipient of

the American Horizon Award, cited the institute's "passionate" amicus

brief in the Supreme Court supporting the video game industry's case

challenging California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's attempt to regulate

video game violence. Back in June 2011, the Supreme Court has upheld a Ninth

Circuit Appeals Court ruling that California's ban on violent

video games was an unconstitutional content-based restriction on speech.

And

introducing Riccitiello, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski cited the institute's

mission of "promoting free speech, quality journalism and a vibrant

communications sector." Genachowski said there was no more fundamental

right or value in a democracy than freedom of speech, something he said he has

believed passionately for decades. "Thomas Jefferson said the price of

freedom is eternal vigilance," he said, "and I want to thank the

Media Institute for is vigilance in helping preserve these fundamental

freedoms."

Democratic

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel echoed that salute, saying that the institute

had been "a champion for freedom of speech, competitive media markets, and

excellence in journalism," and she had no doubt they would continue to

make their voice heard.

Pittman

used much of his time to talk about his company's commitment to the public

interest, from protecting speech to informing and protecting their communities.

"Hurricane Sandy had a profound effect

on our community," he said. "I am proud that our stations kept their

communities informed about the storm's progress and impact and aftermath, then

turned their focus to relief efforts, exactly as we did when tornados ripped

through and Tuscaloosa a year ago, and just as they will the next time disaster

hits close to home."

Riccitiello

said that government's ability to restrict free speech is waning as censors are

losing the battle thanks to the power of the Internet. He pointed out that with

millions of games being distributed direct to the consumers over the Internet,

those digital downloads are effectively beyond the reach of government,

"It

is time to ask ourselves what happens to ratings when there is no gatekeeper,

when there is no ticked taker at the theater. What happens when there is no one

to ask for ID."

While

some people think the answer is age dating -- asking people to verify their age

online -- Riccitiello suggested that was not it. "What age do you think

your kids use then they try to download a trailer for a mature game like Grand

Theft Auto," he said. "We need to update the way we inform consumers.

Riccitiello

said the answer is a single, global ratings system that consumers will

recognize. He said his company and its counterparts are working on that global

ratings system that would be self-certified by the companies and monitored by

regional boards. He joked that the way to get that standard is to ask Google,

Apple and Facebook to accept a common standard, and then we ask France to agree to it.

"The Supreme Court has given us First Amendment rights that we cherish,

but as we are so often told, with great freedom comes great responsibility."

He

pointed to the MPAA ratings adopted by

the movie industry in the 1960's, which succeeded in giving consumers more

informed choices while heading off government intervention via self regulation.

"We must adopt a self regulated global ratings system across every format

and geography."

Genachowski

joked about the speculation over his future at the commission, but did not

clear any of it up. "Everyone is asking am I staying or going," he

said. "I don't know why people keep asking me that question; clearly they

should be asking Nate Silver." Genachowski said he had asked Media Institute

President Patrick Maines what the American Horizon Award was for, and Maines responded that it was

"pretty much an award for great innovators in the sector who are kicking

some tail." Genachowsk said that certainly applied to Riccitiello.

Rosenworcel

gave the keynote address, and made the point that consumers continue to rely on

old and new forms of communications, using the recent election as an example.

"According to Wells Fargo analysts, of the nearly $6 billion spent on

advertising in the 2012 election, the largest share went to traditional

media," she pointed out. "Fifty-four percent went to local television

broadcasters. Eighteen percent went to old-fashioned direct mail.

Eleven percent went to a mix of radio, newspapers, and billboards. The

all-powerful Internet? Just 6 percent."

She

added that while there may be a new media world, "old values still matter,

like the fact that piracy is "old-fashioned theft," kids deserve

quality content, and journalism, the "old-fashioned art of digging up

stuff," merits support most of all when it "shows us at our least."