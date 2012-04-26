SpectrumCo to FCC: T-Mobile Can't Have It Both Ways

Cable operators took aim at T-Mobile in an FCC filing

Thursday. They joined with Verizon to ask the FCC essentially to dismiss

T-Mobile's opposition to their proposed sale of advanced wireless spectrum to

Verizon Wireless.

In a response to T-Mobile filings, Comcast, Time Warner

Cable, Bright House (SpectrumCo) and Verizon Wireless said T-Mobile was

contradicting statements it had made "only months ago" when it was

pitching the FCC on its proposed sale of spectrum to AT&T, which the FCC

blocked.

T-Mobile told Congress that the wireless market is very

competitive and would remaining "fiercely competitive" even after the

combination of two of the top four wireless carriers, they point out, and

T-Mobile also said that wireless licensees were not hoarding. Now, they said,

T-Mobile was saying that consolidation of spectrum by large carriers "may

reduce the motivation for efficient use of the spectrum" and that they

have incentive to "hoard a scarce resource."

T-Mobile cannot have it both ways, they say, and ask the

commission to give no credence to what it characterizes as parroting claims it

recently dismissed.