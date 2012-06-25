SpectrumCo Critics Weigh In on Verizon–T-Mobile Trade

Reaction from SpectrumCo deal skeptics came thick and fast

to Verizon Wireless' announcement Monday that it had struck a new deal to trade

spectrum with T-Mobile, subject to FCC approval of both this deal and

SpectrumCo, Verizon's proposed purchase of advanced wireless spectrum from

cable operators, some of which will be part of the T-Mobile exchange.

Public Knowledge, which has been critical of the SpectrumCo

deal, was suspicious of the new proposal.

"That Verizon Wireless feels the need to buy off

T-Mobile to close its spectrum/marketing deals with the country's largest cable

operators underscores just how bad this deal really is for American consumers

and competition generally," said Public Knowledge senior VP Harold Feld.

"As Public Knowledge has consistently pointed out, the true danger lies

not only in the concentration of spectrum in the hands of the leading wireless provider,

but with the cozy, cartel-like arrangements between Verizon, Comcast, and the

other MSOs party to the deal...The proposed license transfer from Verizon

Wireless to T-Mobile does nothing to address the ability of Verizon and its

cable partners to use its marketing and research agreements to develop a patent

portfolio capable of bringing the mobile patent wars from handsets to online

video."

The Alliance for Broadband Competition was similarly focused

on the "cartel" issue.

"While it's nice that Verizon will cede a small portion

of its vast spectrum holdings to T-Mobile," said the group in a statement,

"that does nothing to mitigate the fact that Verizon and Cable want to

stop competing, stop investing, and stop innovating to the great detriment of

consumers and the American economy. Our position remains the same: we urge the

DOJ and FCC to continue their thorough examination of these agreements to

ensure a competitive telecommunications industry."

Verizon and the cable operators from which it wants to buy

the spectrum also have associated cross-marketing deals in which they are

selling each other's services and teaming for R&D on how to integrate wired

and wireless services. Those deals have activist groups concerned they are

getting too chummy.

"The evidence presented in Verizon's deal with SpectrumCo

definitively proves that Verizon is badly overstating its need for the cable

companies' spectrum," said policy adviser Joel Kelsey, but added: "We

will reserve our judgment on the Verizon-T-Mobile deal until more details are

disclosed, but our goal all along has been to ensure that consumers have access

to more competitive wireless market and that spectrum policy is used to

achieve, not thwart, that goal."

"The threat of job loss and higher consumer prices from

the proposed Verizon Wireless-Big Cable deal remains, even if today's

announcement resolves some of the FCC's concerns about one piece of the

agreement," said Debbie Goldman, telecommunications policy director for

the Communications Workers of America (CWA). "The CWA -- along with major

consumer groups and elected officials -- continues to voice concerns with federal

regulators about the monopolistic cross-marketing arrangement and urges

regulators to put conditions on this deal to ensure it is in the public

interest."