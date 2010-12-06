Spectrum Shout-Outs

Broadcasters last week got some bipartisan FCC support

for remaining part of the media equation in the face of

the bandwagon for broadband delivery of, well, just about

everything. The FCC launched proposals to pave the way for

auctioning broadcast spectrum by changing service rules

on the broadcast band to make fixed and mobile wireless

broadband co-primary license holders with broadcasters,

as well as allowing for channel sharing for broadcasters who

want to give up spectrum while remaining on air in some

form, and trying to make VHF signals more DTV-friendly.

While the message from FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

was that some broadcasters were like trains

hauling empty boxcars that he wanted to start filling with

smartphones, he also said he expected broadcasters and

broadband providers to co-exist in their co-primary roles.

But the major shout-outs came from Democrat Michael

Copps, former acting chairman during the last spectrum

remake—the DTV transition—and senior Republican

Robert McDowell. “I believe in the power of broadcasting

and the potential for broadcasters to not only survive, but

to thrive, if they will but recognize their strengths and the

advantages that localism and the public-spirited administration

of the airwaves bring to them,” said Copps, who

also observed that if more broadcasters had used multicast

channels for public service programming, he would

not be now entertaining other uses for the band.

“As we go forward in this proceeding, I will remain

mindful of the significant public interest benefits that

broadcasters deliver,” said McDowell. “I also understand

the need to ensure that any new rules allowing for more

flexible uses within the TV band must leave incumbent

broadcast licensees with viable opportunities to experiment

with their own mix of wireless services, including

but not limited to traditional broadcasting.”