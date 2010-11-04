Spectrum Reclamation on FCC's Agenda

As promised, the FCC will propose new rules at its

Nov. 30 meeting to "remove obstacles" to the re-use of TV spectrum

for mobile broadband.

That is according to a tentative agenda for the

monthly public meeting released Thursday.

The commission will have to change rules on the

allocation of the broadcast spectrum to allow mobile broadband use, as well as

change the rules to allow for channel sharing by broadcasters. "Those are

barriers we need to lift," Genachowski told B&C in an interview last month.

The FCC will also propose finding ways to

improve DTV reception on the VHF band (channels 2-13) so more broadcasters

can be moved there and out of the UHF band (14-51), which is better suited than

UHF for wireless broadband. Of course, it is also better suited to DTV

broadcasts, as broadcasters found during the DTV transition. That is why

the FCC needs to find ways to make it more attractive. "UHF has

characteristics that are stronger for mobile broadband," Genachowski

said "and we want to look at proposals to improve VHF so it is more

desirable for digital broadcasting so that we can end up with as much UHF

spectrum as possible released for mobile broadband and broadcasters being very

comfortable with VHF."

Also being teed up are notices to expand

experimental licensing and opportunistic uses of spectrum, including secondary

markets.

The FCC will need Congress to approve its use of incentive auctions,

which will compensate broadcasters for giving up spectrum. The commission does

not need that authority to take the above steps, but if broadcast spectrum

reclamation and reallocation is to be voluntary, as FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski has promised, the commission will need to compensate

broadcasters for giving up spectrum or for the cost and trouble of moving from

UHF to VHF as part of freeing up more space for broadband.