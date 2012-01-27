Spectrum Policy Gets Diverse Treatment at Broadband Conference

Representatives of the cable and broadcast

industries Thursday made the case for why those technologies would be key

players in the wireless broadband space.

Speaking

at a spectrum reallocation panel at the Minority Media & Telecommunications

council's Broadband and Social Justice Summit in Washington, NAB's Chris Ornelas said

that broadcasting could help offload wireless capacity that over-the-air

broadcasters continued to serve a diverse population that should not be forgotten

in the rush for "spectrum, spectrum, spectrum," and that the

over-the-air viewership was growing, not shrinking.

Ornelas,

correcting the moderator's mispronunciation of his name, said that he could be

referred to as the "Keeping Americans safe during times of emergency

Chris."-- Christopher Guttman-McCabe of CTIA was also on the panel.

He

said broadcasters were "happy to be part of the solution: if there was a

need for more spectrum to "sate the congested networks that the wireless

folks are operating on today."

He

also said NAB had "no objection" to folks who want

to get out of the broadcasting business, but that what it wants to insure is

protecting the people who want to stay and their viewers.

McCabe-Guttman

had talked about reclaiming spectrum -- in this case it would be from

broadcasters -- for a higher, better use. Ornelas said that while he

appreciated the comments by panelist Blair Levin, FCC broadband plan architect

and currently with the Aspen Institute, when he said the plan did not prejudge

the value of broadcasting going forward. But Ornelas added that that profession

notwithstanding, "since the day the plan was released, the conversation

has been about nothing but the value of broadcasters and the continued utility

of that service."

He

suggested that conversation has usually included two points, which he disputes:

1) broadcasters aren't using the spectrum they have been given and 2)

broadcasters have a "dwindling and insignificant" audience.

He

countered that broadcasters have delivered on their DTV promise of HD and cool

new services. He said there are now 1,800 multicast channels, many of which are

significantly targeted to diverse communities with programming they can't find

elsewhere. He also pointed to the mobile DTV buildout. He also said that

protecting broadcasting is important because the over-the-air-only audience is

disproportionately minority. "What we are concerned about is that, as the

Congress and FCC move forward, folks who disproportionately rely upon our

services are not disproportionately impacted by the polices and regulations

issued to effect this auction."

He

said Congress and the FCC will have "a big problem" if station

repacking is not done "carefully."

James

Assey of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, reminded his

audience that 99% of wireless service had a wired component and that robust

wired buildout would make wireless more spectrum efficient.

Assey

said that all the players were trying to figure out the best way to "map

government-controlled assets in a way that marshals them to meet the demands

and uses that customers are increasingly enjoying." That included making a

pitch for unlicensed wireless, specifically wi fi. pointing out that cable

operators were increasingly offering hot spots for their customers. He said

2012 would be the year for surpassing the one billion mark for number of

devices with imbedded wi-fi chips.

When

Ornelas said broadcasters supported spectrum incentive auctions, the comment

drew a response from panelist Blair Levin, FCC broadband plan architect and

currently with the Aspen Institute. He said he remembered it differently.

"It is nice that they say they are supportive of incentive auctions. It

wasn't quite the way I remembered it but I am glad they are now supportive."

Levin

reiterated his concerns about House spectrum auction legislation that limits

how the FCC can set up auctions, and that requires the FCC to make reasonable

efforts to preserve the coverage areas and interference protections of

broadcasters who do not give up spectrum for those auctions.

As

he told B&C in an interview last year, he thinks the Congress should have

written a one-sentence bill that gave the FCC the authority to compensate any

broadcaster who gives up spectrum and give the FCC the hard job of coming up

with the details, pointing out they are the experts at auctions. He said the

current bill ties the FCC hands and gives broadcasters an avenue for endless

litigation that could hold up the auction or reduce its take. In fact he said

he would bet $100 dollars that if the bill remains in its current form, it will

not score as high with congressional budgeters.

He

said the argument, made by some House Republicans, that the FCC's desire to

have the flexibility to put conditions on auction bidders is silly. "If

the FCC were to propose auction rules or make any auction related decision that

Congress did not like, Congress would have at least a year -- the minimum time

it takes to go from rule-making to auction -- to take action to modify or

reject the proposal, as Congress has in the past done."