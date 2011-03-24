Spectrum Hearing Will Stay Put

A spokesperson for the

House Communications & Internet Subcommittee said Thursday that an April 12

hearing on spectrum issues will not be rescheduled again.

The hearing was already

moved once, but now has a lot of competition for broadcaster and media

attention since it is scheduled for the same day that thousands of broadcasters,

and FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker,

will be in Las Vegas for NAB's annual convention.

The week of April 12 was

shaping up to be about the only time the hearing could be scheduled and still

be in April, according to sources. Subcommittee Chairman and former broadcaster

himself, Greg Walden (R-Ore.), said last week that there would be a spectrum

issue in April, including dealing with NAB allegations of spectrum hoarding by

cable and satellite operators.

"Numerous variables

contribute to any hearing schedule," said the spokesperson, adding:

"April is especially tight with other subcommittee hearings and the two

week spring recess." Bottom line: "The spectrum hearing date

will not be moved."