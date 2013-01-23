Spectrum Coalition Pushes FCC to Reclaim at Least 120 MHz

The coalition of broadcasters willing to sell spectrum

rights has grown to 39 large-market stations, according to comments filed at

the FCC by the Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, and it wants

the FCC to make the auction as attractive as possible by not limiting wireless

bidders or which stations can share spectrum.





The deadline for comments on the FCC's framework for

broadcast incentive auctions is Jan. 25, with replies due in March.





The coalition, whose members don't have to identify

themselves publicly because of the obvious competitive and operational issues

related to publicizing their willingness to sell, also is pushing the FCC to

reclaim "at least" 120 MHz.





The coalition was formed because the principal broadcast

trade association, the National Association of Broadcasters, is focusing on

making sure the auctions hold harmless broadcasters who are not selling and

want to remain in the business.





The coalition is represented by veteran Washington player

and former top Fox and Disney exec Preston Padden, who also brings experience

atop the former Association of Independent TV stations, just the type of

stations -- large-market independents -- that the FCC will need to give up

spectrum.





"The Coalition not only believes that the Commission

should reallocate 120 MHz of broadcast spectrum for wireless broadband; the

Coalition believes that the FCC can," they said in their comments.

"The Coalition not only believes that the Commission should raise billions

of dollars in surplus funds for the construction of a national public safety

broadband network; the Coalition believes that the FCC can. And, the Coalition

not only believes that the Commission should raise additional funds for deficit

reduction; the Coalition believes that the FCC can."





Padden and company want the FCC to calculate the auction

closing conditions on a national basis, meaning that payments to broadcasters

in the largest markets may actually exceed auction revenues from resale of that

spectrum, but that "the payments to Stations in the very largest markets

add value to the spectrum in all the other markets and are the key to

generating wireless auction revenue nationwide."





Padden also tells the FCC that Verizon and AT&T should

not be restricted from bidding, and if they are the auction will

"fail."





The coalition wants the FCC to relax a proposed requirement

that spectrum-sharers have to come from the same market, which will encourage

more stations to opt for sharing, they point out. It also argues that the value

of stations should be determined only by "how removing a Station impacts

the Commission's ability to clear spectrum for wireless," rather than

enterprise value, signal strength or other factors. That way, the 6 MHz of a

small, indie would be just as valuable as that of a larger affiliate given that

they both have 6 MHz of real estate in a prime location.





One thing on which NAB and the coalition agree is that the

FCC needs to resolve spectrum coordination issues with Canada and Mexico ASAP.

"The FCC should strive to resolve these border issues as quickly as

possible to the extent that they could affect the incentive auction and the

corresponding repacking of the broadcast spectrum," they write. But they

also add that if the FCC does proceed with an order without resolving all the

issues, it explains in the order what the outstanding issues are and how the

auction would proceed if they were not resolved.