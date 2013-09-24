Spectrum Auctions: Sens. Want 'Expeditious' Coordination With Mexico, Canada

Yet another group of legislators has asked

the FCC to get moving on coordination with Mexico and Canada as it prepares its

plan for reclaiming broadcast spectrum for auction and repacking stations to

free up contiguous blocks for that auction.

The latest is from a

bipartisan group of senators including members of the Commerce Committee and

the chair of the Judiciary committee.

In a letter to

acting FCC chair Mignon Clyburn,

they praised her for her leadership in implementing the voluntary broadcaster

incentive auction, but also said it is "essential" that international

coordination be Addressed expeditiously."

They point out that

there were some border coordination problems during the DTV transition, which

had a much longer time line than the auction, which is targeted for completion

by the end of next year. "It is important that the FCC takes advantage of

the insights gained during the DTV transition in carrying out this coordination

process," they wrote.

They are concerned

about insuring a successful auction that frees up spectrum for wireless

broadband, pays for the FirstNet first responder network, and reduces the

deficit, but they also make a point of saying such coordination will

"ensure sufficient channel allotments for local broadcasters who continue

to serve their local communities.

Rep. John Dingell

(D-Mich.) who represents constituents on the Canadian border, has been the most

vocal in his call for completing that coordination before the FCC starts

auctioning spectrum, but a number of other congressional delegations have

weighed in as well.

Among those signing

the letter, which was dated Sept. 20, were Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chairman of

Judiciary, and Commerce Committee members Al Franken (D-Minn.) and Ron Johnson

of Wisconsin.