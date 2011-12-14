Spectrum Auction Authority Passes in House

The Republican payroll tax extension bill, which also

includes spectrum incentive auction legislation, has passed the House of Representatives,

which marks the furthest such legislation has gotten in either House.

The legislation, which passed 234-193, essentially

incorporates the Republican House version of legislation that authorizes the

FCC to compensate broadcasters for returning spectrum that will then be

re-auctioned for wireless broadband use.

Broadcasters have said they do not oppose voluntary

reclamation and auctions so long as the FCC protects the coverage areas and

interference protections of broadcasters left behind.

The bill has such protections, and would compensate

broadcasters and cable and satellite operators for the cost of

"repacking" TV stations -- having them move and share channels to

free up contiguous blocks for auctioning.

A handful of Republicans voted against the bill, and

about the same number of Democrats voted for it. The Senate is unlikely to pass

the payroll tax bill in its current form, and the president has pledged to veto

it.

Since Democrats have major issues with the spectrum bill,

it may have to modified if it is to be part of an ultimately acceptable

package, or deleted and voted on as a stand-alone at a later date.