Speaker Ryan Welcomed by D.C. Power Players

The election of Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) as the new speaker of the House Thursday drew immediate response from communications and tech industry players.

Consumer Electronics Association president Gary Shapiro welcomed the chairman, but has some "asks" as well.

"We congratulate Speaker Ryan. He can help grow our economy by advancing policies that promote our nation's leadership in technological innovation," Shapiro said in a statement. "We encourage Speaker Ryan to work with House members to prioritize legislation that will encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and a vibrant free-market system."

"Specifically," he said, "we urge action and legislation restricting patent trolls, encouraging free trade, investing in infrastructure, allowing online taxation to equalize the playing field for brick-and-mortar retailers, reducing the national debt and expanding wireless broadband."

“On behalf of TechNet, I congratulate Congressman Paul Ryan on becoming Speaker of the House,” said TechNet president Linda Moore. “Congressman Ryan is a thoughtful, dedicated public servant who is committed to solving the very real challenges facing our nation.”

Moore also had some suggested priorities for the new speaker, including "international tax reform, free trade, patent reform, and high-skilled immigration reform."

"Over his tenure on Capitol Hill, Congressman Ryan has a proven track record of taking on important policy issues, and looking for principled, pragmatic, and lasting solutions," said Michael Timmeny, head of government and community relations for Cisco.

Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee that oversees communications, added his congratulations.

“We will have a steady hand at the tiller with the selection of Paul Ryan to lead the people’s House today,” Upton said. “I appreciate Paul’s commitment to advancing solutions in a thoughtful and deliberate way and know we will get to work quickly to address pressing issues that present both challenges and opportunities...."